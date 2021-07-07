Grandal underwent successful surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left knee Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Grandal was removed from Monday's game against the Twins with a knee injury, and initial reports were that he's expected to miss 4-6 weeks. However, it's possible that his return timeline could change given that he required Wednesday's procedure. The White Sox still anticipate Grandal being able to return sometime later this season, and the club is expected to provide an update on the backstop in the near future. Zack Collins should serve as the primary catcher in coming weeks while Seby Zavala spells him behind the plate.
