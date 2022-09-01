Grandal went 0-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Grandal missed 10 days on the injured list with a knee injury, and he was able to play nine innings behind the dish Wednesday. He should resume the No. 1 catcher role now that he's healthy, though Thursday's series finale is an afternoon game, meaning he'll likely start that contest on the bench. For the year, Grandal's slashing .202/.310/.257 with three home runs, 21 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base through 75 contests.