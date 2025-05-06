Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Winans is an option to join the rotation after Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Boone also mentioned Ryan Yarbrough as a possibility to make starts for the club. Marcus Stroman (knee) has resumed throwing off a mound and could rejoin the rotation later this month, but the Yankees will need someone else to fill the spot for at least a couple turns. Winans has yet to give up an earned run in 14 innings this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, collecting a 24:5 K:BB along the way.