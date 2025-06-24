Winans (0-1) yielded four runs on five hits over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Reds.

Winans worked through three scoreless innings before falling apart in the fourth. The Reds plated three runs in the frame, capped off by Gavin Lux's solo shot, before adding another run in the fifth inning. Winans was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for Monday's outing and threw only 62 pitches before getting the hook. As things stand, he will likely be sent back down rather than sticking around in the rotation.