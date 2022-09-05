Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Benintendi's right wrist surgery is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Benintendi's upcoming procedure will repair the hook of the hamate bone in his wrist and is expected to keep him on the shelf for several weeks, which could mean that he won't play again during the regular season. A clearer timeline on Benintendi's recovery may come forth once the procedure is completed, but for at least the time being, his absence will open up more reps in left field for the likes of Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial, Tim Locastro and Marwin Gonzalez.