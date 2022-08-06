Benintendi will sit Saturday against the Cardinals.
Benintendi started eight straight games after coming over in a trade with the Royals in late July, but he didn't have much success at the plate, grabbing just two hits. Aaron Hicks will be the left fielder Saturday.
More News
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Collects sixth steal•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Swipes fifth bag•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Heading to Bronx•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Collects three hits, swipes bag•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Swipes bag in win•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list•