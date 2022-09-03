Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Benintendi hurt his right wrist on a swing Friday against the Rays and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he's dealing with inflammation that will sideline him for at least a week and a half. The 28-year-old will undergo further imaging on his wrist and is unlikely to have a better timetable for his return until the results of his tests are known. Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks should see increased playing time in the outfield while Benintendi is unavailable.
