Benintendi (wrist) said Thursday that he doesn't expect to return from the injured list prior to the end of the regular season, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone in early September and underwent surgery. He hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery process, but he said Thursday that his mindset during his rehab has been to prepare for a potential postseason return. The 28-year-old isn't yet sure when he'll be able to resume swinging a bat, but he hopes that he'll be in the mix to return during the playoffs. If the Yankees win the American League East, they'll begin postseason play in the ALDS on Oct. 11.