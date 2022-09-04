Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone and will require surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Benintendi underwent X-rays this weekend that came back negative, and he was initially diagnosed with right wrist discomfort. However, the issue is apparently more significant and should keep the 28-year-old off the field for several weeks. The Yankees haven't yet announced a timetable for his return, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the remainder of the regular season. However, if he's ultimately sidelined for the rest of the regular season, it's possible that he could return at some point during the postseason.