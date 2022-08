Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Benintendi has had a sluggish start offensively since joining the Yankees in late July, and his go-ahead home run in the seventh inning Sunday marked the first time he's gone yard since the trade. Over 23 games with the Yankees, the 28-year-old has slashed .211/.322/.368 with a home run, a triple, seven doubles, 10 runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.