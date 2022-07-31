Benintendi went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in an 8-6 loss Sunday against Kansas City.

Benintendi walked in the fourth and sixth innings -- stealing second in the sixth -- and grounded out in his other two plate appearances. The veteran is 1-for-10 with six walks since being acquired in a trade with Kansas City. He compiled a .341/.444/.378 line with no homers, four stolen bases and a 16:11 BB:K in 25 July games. In four games as a Yankee, he's hit first, third, fifth and sixth while starting in left field each game.