The Yankees didn't activate Benintendi (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Benintendi was never viewed as a good bet to make it back for this round of the postseason, despite having recently taken batting practice against high-velocity pitching. He still needs more time to regain strength in his surgically repaired wrist, but the Yankees haven't ruled out the possibility of Benintendi being available for the World Series if New York should get past Houston.