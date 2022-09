Benintendi's X-rays on his right wrist were negative, and he'll undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Rays after hurting his right wrist on a swing. Although the 28-year-old will undergo further testing, early test results suggest that he's avoided a significant injury. If he's forced to miss additional time, Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks could see additional work in the outfield.