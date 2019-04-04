Yankees' Antonio Cabello: Awaits short-season assignment
Cabello is being held back in extended spring training until he can be sent to a short-season league in June, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Cabello had an incredible pro debut last year, splitting time between the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League, but it was unrealistic to expect the Yankees to bump him up to Low-A to start this season. He will either be sent to the Appalachian League or the New York-Penn League in mid June.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...