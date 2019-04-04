Cabello is being held back in extended spring training until he can be sent to a short-season league in June, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Cabello had an incredible pro debut last year, splitting time between the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League, but it was unrealistic to expect the Yankees to bump him up to Low-A to start this season. He will either be sent to the Appalachian League or the New York-Penn League in mid June.