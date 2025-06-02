The Yankees will place Carrasco on outright waivers prior to Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Carrasco was added to the big-league roster Sunday as bullpen protection but did not make an appearance. He accepted an outright assignment by the Yankees in May and could do so again.
