Yankees' Freicer Perez: Lands on DL
Perez (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. Perez had a 7.20 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 20:19 K:BB through six starts (25 innings) before landing on the shelf. He'll be eligible to return May 16 if he's ready.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...