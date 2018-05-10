Perez (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.

Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. Perez had a 7.20 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 20:19 K:BB through six starts (25 innings) before landing on the shelf. He'll be eligible to return May 16 if he's ready.

