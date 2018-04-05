Perez will open the year at High-A Tampa, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

He logged 123.2 innings at Low-A last season, so this assignment was expected. Perez, who stands 6-foot-8, 190 pounds, has a big fastball, potentially plus changeup and a couple useful breaking balls. The typical concerns that follow uber-tall pitchers up the ladder apply, as his delivery can be inconsistent, which leads to mediocre command. He is already 22 years old, so he will be expected to have success against High-A hitters. It will be important for him to continue to add weight to his slender frame in the coming years.