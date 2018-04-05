Yankees' Freicer Perez: Opens at High-A
Perez will open the year at High-A Tampa, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
He logged 123.2 innings at Low-A last season, so this assignment was expected. Perez, who stands 6-foot-8, 190 pounds, has a big fastball, potentially plus changeup and a couple useful breaking balls. The typical concerns that follow uber-tall pitchers up the ladder apply, as his delivery can be inconsistent, which leads to mediocre command. He is already 22 years old, so he will be expected to have success against High-A hitters. It will be important for him to continue to add weight to his slender frame in the coming years.
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Four pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...