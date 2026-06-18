Yankees' George Lombard: Lands on Triple-A IL

Lombard was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday with sprained fingers on his left hand, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lombard injured his hand while trying to tag a baserunner during Tuesday's game against Columbus. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday of Lombard that there were "good initial signs on the testing," but it's unclear how much time the top prospect will miss. Lombard began the season at Double-A Somerset and has slashed .231/.381/.385 with four home runs, eight stolen bases and a 35:42 BB:K in 42 games since being promoted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.