Kiner-Falefa is starting in left field and batting eighth in Wednesday's tilt versus the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Kiner-Falefa has now started three of the last four games in left field and all of them have come against right-handed pitching. Both of IKF's home runs this season have come in his last five games.
