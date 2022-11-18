Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Kiner-Falefa slashed .261/.314/.327 as the Yankees' primary shortstop in 2022. With the Yankees positioned to spend big in free agency this offseason, it's possible they search for another infielder that can provide more offensive production and move IKF to more of a bench role in 2023.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench again in Game 3•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting out Game 2•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting again in elimination game•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Game 4•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting for Game 2•