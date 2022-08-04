Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa has turned in two straight two-hit games, lifting his average to .275. The 27-year-old is tied for third on the team in games played this season, but that's largely on the back of his solid glove at shortstop along with the Yankees' lack of a reliable backup at the position. Despite the heavy volume of plate appearances, Kiner-Falefa has zero home runs, 32 RBI and 47 runs, with his fantasy value overwhelmingly derived from his batting average and stolen-base production (15 steals in 19 attempts).