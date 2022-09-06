Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory against the Twins on Monday.

Kiner-Falefa isn't known for his power, but he produced the final run in the contest with his solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. It was just his second long ball this season and his 18th over 512 career MLB games. His primary appeal in fantasy is his speed -- Kiner-Falefa has 15 thefts this season after stealing 20 bags in 2021.