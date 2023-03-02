Kiner-Falefa might wind up playing all over the field -- including the outfield -- if Oswald Peraza wins the Yankees' shortstop job, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on Thursday.
He's never played the outfield in the majors, although he does have a little bit of outfield experience in the minors. Kiner-Falefa has played shortstop almost exclusively in the big leagues the last two seasons, but Peraza is considered the favorite to start there for the Bombers on Opening Day.
