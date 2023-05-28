Kiner-Falefa will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Kiner-Falefa is manning left for the third straight game and the sixth time in eight games. He appears to have taken over as the primary option at the position in the wake of his surprising power surge thus far in May; he's maintaining a .785 OPS on the month and has collected seven extra-base hits, including three home runs. Kiner-Falefa could be at risk of falling into more of a part-time role once the Yankees possibly bring back both Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (hamstring) from the injured list next weekend.