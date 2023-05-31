Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa singled home two runs in the first and another two insurance runs in the ninth and had the fourth four-hit game of his career. He's had a complete revival at the plate lately, and since May 16 is slashing .382/.417/.765 with three homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored. Prior to his recent surge, he'd recorded just two RBI and had just two extra-base hits, while hitting .179/.229/.205 over 31 games this year. It's not realistic to expect his power surge to last, but he has certainly added some value to his name in deeper leagues and AL-only formats.