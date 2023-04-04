Kiner-Falefa is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Yankees on Tuesday against the Phillies.
Kiner-Falefa had never played an inning in center field at the major-league level prior to this season but has now started at the position two of the last three games. He'll be flanked by Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton while Aaron Judge gets a day as the designated hitter.
