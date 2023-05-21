Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's extra-inning win against Cincinnati.
Kiner-Falefa plated the Yankees' second run with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning. It was the utility man's second homer over his past two starts after failing to go deep in his first 31 games this season. Kiner-Falefa has never hit more than eight homers in an MLB campaign and went deep just four times in 531 plate appearances last season, so it's unlikely that the sudden surge in power is anything more than an aberration.
