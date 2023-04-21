Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in a 9-3 win against the Angels on Thursday.
Kiner-Falefa got another start in center field -- his fifth this season and second in the past three days. He plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning for his first two RBI of the campaign and also notched his second steal. Kiner-Falefa is still slashing a miserly .138/.167/.138 on the season, and he may start to see less outfield opportunities once Harrison Bader (oblique) returns from the injured list.
