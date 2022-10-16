Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Game 4 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Sunday.
Kiner-Falefa started the first three games of the ALDS and went 3-for-11 with a run, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout. Oswaldo Cabrera will take over at shortstop and bat sixth as the Yankees attempt to stave off elimination Sunday.
