Kiner-Falefa will remain on the bench for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday.
Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees' primary shortstop during the regular season, but he's fallen out of favor recently. Oswaldo Cabrera will make another start at the position in Game 3.
