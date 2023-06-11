Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the second straight game and may have ceded the primary center-fielder role to Billy McKinney, who will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row. Both McKinney and Kiner-Falefa will see their opportunities in center take a hit as soon as Harrison Bader (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.