Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the second straight game and may have ceded the primary center-fielder role to Billy McKinney, who will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row. Both McKinney and Kiner-Falefa will see their opportunities in center take a hit as soon as Harrison Bader (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.
