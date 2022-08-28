Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Kiner-Falefa is 5-for-30 across his past nine games and will head to the bench Sunday. Oswaldo Cabrera will step in at shortstop in the series finale for the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sits in favor of Cabrera•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Thursday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Hits first homer in three-RBI night•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sits in series finale•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Back-to-back two-hit games•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Thursday's lineup•