Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the second time in the last four games after he went 1-for-7 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts over the last two matchups. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Pushes hit streak to five•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Reaches 20 steals•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Steals 18th base•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Huge day in twin bill•