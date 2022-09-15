Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-3 win against Boston.

Kiner-Falefa made an out in each of his first two trips to the plate before walking in the sixth and singling in the eighth. He stole second base in each of the latter two plate appearances, moving him up to 20 thefts on the campaign. Kiner-Falefa has reached base in each of his 11 games during September, slashing .350/.422/.525 with two homers, seven RBI, nine runs and five thefts during that span.