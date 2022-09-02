Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that he still considers Kiner-Falefa the Yankees' starting shortstop, even after Oswald Peraza was called up Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Friday against the Rays, and it seems like he'll continue to get the majority of the playing time at the position in the near future. Boone said that Peraza could be in the lineup Saturday, but the prospect is also expected to see some looks at second base over the final month of the regular season.