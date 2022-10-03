Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Monday against Texas.
Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the third time in the last five games after he went 2-for-7 with a stolen base over his last two matchups. Oswald Peraza will take over at shortstop and bat seventh.
