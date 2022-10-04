Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Kiner-Falefa started the matinee and will head to the bench after he went 1-for-4. Oswald Peraza will take over at shortstop and bat sixth in the nightcap.
