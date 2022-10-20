Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of the Yankees' ALCS matchup against Houston on Thursday.
Kiner-Falefa has slashed .267/.353/.267 over 17 postseason plate appearances thus far. After a 1-for-4 performance in Game 1, he will pass shortstop duties over to Oswald Peraza, who will bat eighth.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting again in elimination game•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Game 4•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Added to Monday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Riding pine Monday•