Kiner-Falefa will take a seat for Wednesday's series-finale versus the Phillies, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Kiner-Falefa has been earning starts in center field this season, starting there two out of the last three games, going 0-for-7 at the plate in those contests. Aaron Judge will slide over to center field while Franchy Cordero will take over in right field and make his second start of the year Wednesday.