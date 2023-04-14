Kiner-Falefa is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday as the Yankees host the Twins.
IKF has now made three starts at the hot corner this season along with two more in center field. He's managed just two hits -- both singles -- in his first 19 at-bats in 2023.
