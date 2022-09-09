Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 4-3 loss Thursday against Minnesota.

Kiner-Falefa singled and scored in the second and singled and stole a base in the eighth. Entering the game, he had a .335 SLG and .068 ISO -- both career-lows in a full season -- but that didn't stop the Yankees from hitting the 27-year-old cleanup for the first time in his career. Perhaps it was his two homers in the past three games -- bringing his total for the season to three -- or the fact that New York is so injury-riddled that Kiner-Falefa was the best option to bat fourth. He is 9-for-23 with two homers and three stolen bases in six games this month and could continue to see time in the heart of the Yankees' lineup in the near future.