Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a steal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa singled with two outs in the third inning before swiping second base, his third steal of the year. The 28-year-old utility man offers some value on the basepaths, stealing at least 20 bases in his previous two seasons. However, Kiner-Falefa can't be relied on for fantasy purposes while primarily coming off the bench in New York. He's slashing just .176/.222/.176 with two RBI and three runs scored through 36 plate appearances.
