Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-7 with two walks and three runs scored over both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run in Game 1, then followed it up by getting on base in all four of his plate appearances in Game 2. He's been in the lineup for six of the last eight games after initially losing some playing time to Harrison Bader. Kiner-Falefa's unlikely to have one steady spot in the lineup -- he played in right field and center field Saturday and has also seen time in left field and at third base over the last week. The versatile 28-year-old is slashing a reasonable .260/.306/.387 with five home runs, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 187 plate appearances this season.