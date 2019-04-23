Happ threw seven innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking two as the Yankees eventually prevailed 4-3 in 14 innings.

The left-hander was off to a rough start, but he turned in a solid outing in this one, lowering his ERA from 7.23 to 5.96 and working efficiently, throwing 89 pitches over his seven innings. He'll look to build on this effort in his next start, which will see him take on the Giants in a road matchup on Sunday.