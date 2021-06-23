site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Cranks sixth homer
Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Royals.
Higashioka took Brady Singer deep in the second inning. The 31-year-old backup catcher now has six long balls on the season while batting .191/.273/.438 across 34 games.
