Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Headed to big leagues
Higashioka was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.
The ballclub has yet to announce a corresponding move, although Gary Sanchez, who's been nursing some leg tightness of late, could be headed to the injured list as a result. Higashioka has gone 3-for-16 with a double and two RBI in four games this season with the RailRiders.
