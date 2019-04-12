Higashioka was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.

The ballclub has yet to announce a corresponding move, although Gary Sanchez, who's been nursing some leg tightness of late, could be headed to the injured list as a result. Higashioka has gone 3-for-16 with a double and two RBI in four games this season with the RailRiders.

