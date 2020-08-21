Higashioka (oblique) has begun swinging a bat and is reportedly feeling no discomfort, though the team has not announced a timetable for his return, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that Higashioka will not be returning "anytime real soon," so the team may be taking a cautious approach despite the fact that the backstop has been ramping up his intensity of late. With the Yankees' weekend series against the Mets canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Higashioka could end up taking on extra duty down the line if the teams are forced to make up the missed contests with doubleheaders.