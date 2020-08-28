Higashioka (oblique) took at-bats and caught in a simulated game at the Yankees' alternate training site Thursday, Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Higashioka has been out since Aug. 8 with a strained right oblique. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Aug. 19 that the backstop wasn't close to returning, but an additional week of recovery seems to have pushed Higashioka to the brink of rejoining the team. Assuming Thursday's session went off without a hitch, Higashioka should come off the injured list in the near future. He would presumably resume his backup role to Gary Sanchez upon his return.