The Yankees optioned Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Higashioka's demotion signals that the Yankees will roll with Austin Romine as their top backup to No. 1 catcher Gary Sanchez to begin the season. While Sanchez missed time due to injury in 2018, Higashioka shared work behind the plate with Romine and slashed .167/.241/.319 across 79 plate appearances.

