Higashioka will be called up Monday with Gary Sanchez (groin) heading to the disabled list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Higashioka will back up Austin Romine while Sanchez remains injured. The duration of Sanchez's absence should become clear after an MRI on Monday. Higashioka went hitless in nine games with the Yankees last year, his only taste of big-league action thus far in his career.