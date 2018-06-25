Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: To be called up Monday
Higashioka will be called up Monday with Gary Sanchez (groin) heading to the disabled list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Higashioka will back up Austin Romine while Sanchez remains injured. The duration of Sanchez's absence should become clear after an MRI on Monday. Higashioka went hitless in nine games with the Yankees last year, his only taste of big-league action thus far in his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...